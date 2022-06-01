We always want to support the corporations that truly support us, but we can’t forget to support our own, too.

Frootloots is launching its 2022 Pride Collection today (Wednesday, June 1), featuring products from 100 percent queer-owned businesses. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Camp Lightbulb, which creates “magical summer camp experiences for LGBTQ+ youth.”

The new CLB Collection features clothing and accessories with a fun summer camp theme, including hats, water bottles, fanny packs, flip-flops and other items proclaiming “Don’t Worry, Be Campy” and “Happy Camper.”

FrootLoots’ Camp Pride gift box includes a camp-themed key chain and water bottle, a scented candle from Casa del Unknown and Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist from Alder New York.

The Pride Month gift box includes Queer Tarot cards from Ash & Chess, a rainbow bandana from HOMOCO and a progressive rainbow keychain from Bianca Design Shop.

And the Frootloots online gift store “features a unique shopping badge key designed to help buyers identify and understand which products are from LGBTQ, female, POC or ally-owned brands. … The West Hollywood-based company’s unapologetic twist on the curated gift box delivers a conscious gifting experience that helps elevate independent brands,” according to their press release.

Start shopping now!

— Tammye Nash