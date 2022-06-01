Love Field is the first city-owned location where the Dallas Pride flag was raised in a brief ceremony this morning led by Council members Omar Narvaez and Jesse Moreno.

Narvaez pointed out that the council voted last year to make the city Pride flag the official flag of the city o Dallas each June. The flag that was adopted was designed by Tracy Nanthavongsa and consists of the City of Dallas seal emblazoned over a traditional rainbow Pride flag. Dallas is the only city with its own official Pride flag.

In his remarks at Love Field, Narvaez said Pride started out as a protest. While it’s evolved into a celebration, the LGBTQ community is under attack — especially trans children and their families — and Pride is once again a protest.

The flag will be raised today (June 1) at Dallas Police headquarters at 11 a.m. and at Dallas City Hall Plaza at noon. Everyone is welcome. Because of a delay in delivery of new flags, four flag raisings have been delayed until Friday — at the main library, DFR training facility on Dolphin Road, Dallas Executive Airport off Hampton Road and Fair Park. The schedule will be announced.

— David Taffet