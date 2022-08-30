Opening ceremony for the Gay Softball World Series took place at Gilley’s on Monday night (Aug. 29). In the parade of cities introducing each of the 48 cities participating, San Francisco won.

Accompanying each city was a short video introduction. Mark Cuban recorded a clip to introduce Dallas and welcome visitors. Tampa’s mayor, Jane Castor who is lesbian, introduced her city’s teams. Impressive, but one player from Tampa noted their mayor may be lesbian, but in his state he can’t say gay.

But San Francisco brought a welcome from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Texas teams from Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas did not bring a welcome from the governor of Texas. Note to San Francisco: thank you for reminding us how important elections are.

Game play began this morning at Kiest Park in Oak Cliff and softball field complexes in Euless, Carrollton and Waxahachie. Photos are from morning play on Aug. 30 at Kiest Park. Spectators are welcome at all fields throughout the week.

— David Taffet