AIDS Services Dallas dedicated new sign toppers that the city created to remember longtime ASD CEO Don Maison. Attending the ceremony were past and present Dallas City Council members, County Commissioner Elba Garcia, Constable Michael Orozco, and members of the legislature and legislative candidates.

As each spoke, they remembered someone who never took no for an answer and always got things done. Garcia talked about the opposition to placing a facility for persons living with AIDS in the neighborhood, but how, ultimately, Hillcrest House, where the ceremony took place, and other ASD properties raised the value of the entire area.

Road construction has slowed placing the sign toppers on corners where ASD owns property. Permanent placement of the signs will take place after construction is completed.

This is only the third time the city has honored someone with sign toppers and the first time an LGBT person has received this honor.

— David Taffet