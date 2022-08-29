Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez and other city officials welcomed the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance to Dallas for the 45th Gay Softball World Series that takes place in Dallas throughout this week.

Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission called Dallas a premier sports destination that was dedicated to equality and inclusiveness. Narvaez reminded everyone that Dallas is the only city with its own official Pride flag and that last term there were three openly gay members of the Dallas City Council.

GSWS director Ryan Holdhusen, who worked closely with the Dallas Sports Commission, thanked the organization for helping push back the games from when they were first scheduled in 2021. NAGAAA Commissioner John Deffee mentioned an expected $16 million impact the games will have on the Dallas economy.

Strong Voices Television (SVTV Network) announced it will stream live coverage of the championship games on Saturday, Sept. 3 for the A and B divisions. This will be the first time the games have gotten live TV coverage.

Lead announcer will be NAGAAA Hall of Famer Rich Segal and his broadcast partner will be Dallas Voice columnist Leslie McMurray.

“NAGAAA is proud and very excited to have some of our NAGAAA GSWS games live streamed by SVTV. We look forward to a long lasting partnership that will allow us to showcase our organization, our community, and our LGBTQ+ athletes,” said John Deffee, Commissioner of NAGAAA.

SVTV Network will begin streaming the live excitement of the championship games for the B Division Championship at 11:10 a.m. and the A Division Division Championship at 12:15 p.m. In addition, the B Division IF starts at 1:20 p.m. and the A Division IF is at 2:25 p.m.

Click here to find the SVTV Network.

— David Taffet