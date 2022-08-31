The city of Roanoke is investigating drag queens — specifically the most dangerous kind of drag queens — those that perform during brunch.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, the city reports that Anderson Distillery & Grill, 400 S. Oak Street in Roanoke hosted Barrel Babes Drag Brunch.

“The City was not affiliated with the event,” Roanoke assures the public on its official Facebook page — and if they put it on Facebook, it has to be serious.

However, Roanoke learned that there would be protesters there, so police were dispatched. Some protesters were carrying rifles — because Texas — but those protesters were there to protect the rights of drag queens.

Anyway, Roanoke investigated and found Anderson’s wasn’t doing anything wrong. We still don’t have laws in Texas preventing drag queens, the city learned. Reports that there was underage drinking at the event were forwarded to TABC who will investigate. There probably wasn’t, but people who weren’t at the event reported that there was, so it must be credible.

Here’s the link to the full story on Facebook. It’s worth the read only to see how riled up some people can become over brunch that they didn’t have to attend.

— David Taffet