The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

MAY

• May 28: Thrive Spring Fling

Garden party. Mingling, relaxing, lawn games, food, wine, music, raffles and more from 4-8 p.m. Register by 11 p.m. on My 26 at ThriveSpringFling2021.eventbrite.com.

• May 28: Anything Goes

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Anything Goes. Members perform a number they don’t usually do. Benefits Legacy Founders Cottage. 8 p.m. at Facebook.com/unitedcourtdallas.

• May 28-30: The Firebird Suite

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite conducted by Peter Oundjian plus Glinka’s Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla and Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 28-June 3: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. May 28: The Greatest Showman. May 29: The Sandlot. May 30: Pulp Fiction. May 31: Love & Basketball. June 1 Bridesmaids. June 2: One Night in Miami. June 3: Jurassic Park. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• May 29: Mr. Misster drag brunch

Jenni P hosts a champagne drag brunch. 2-4 p.m. at Mr. Misster, 3900 Cedar Springs Road. $25-350. MrMissterDTX.com.

• May 29: Ram Party Dallas

Gear dance party with international DJ Tom Stephan. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Viva’s, 1350 Manufacturing St. Unit 120. Facebook.com/events/1200587890370276.

• Through May 29: Tenants/Tenets

TENANTS/TENETS is a futurist dance theatre performance that spontaneously generates a fully functioning society in which its community must determine their responsibility to each other, based on their individual identities, presented by Very Good Dance Theatre at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/production/55208.

• May 29: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• May 29: Our Odyssey

Utilizing artistic expression to stimulate increased awareness about Pan-African experiences with racial injustice, Bandan Koro and special guests will explore and engage with audiences of all ages and backgrounds about the ongoing plight for justice and equality while reinforcing our collective power to change the future experience. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/booking/production/bestavailable/55865.

• May 29: OperaTruck

The Dallas Opera presents Jack and the Beanstalk at 1 p.m at Klyde Warren Park. Free.

• May 30: DIRTea Dance Party

DIRTea Tea Dance Party with international DJ GSP. Summer Attire — shorts, shades, sneakers and don’t forget the tanning lotion. 2-8 p.m. at 1950 Market Center Blvd. Facebook.com/events/1200587890370276.

• May 30: Lambda Weekly

Dallas City Councilman David Blewett joins David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink on the longest running LGBT radio show on the air anywhere. 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm.

• Through May 31: A Celebration of Friendship

Artist Melanie Brannan is raising funds for the AIM at Melanoma Foundation with an exhibit that explores the meaning of friendship and the potential loss of that relationship with 20 paintings that chronicle her friendship with someone struggling with a diagnosis of nodular melanoma. From noon-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and at all public events at Messanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

JUNE

• June 1: City of Dallas Pride Kickoff

Join Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and Councilmen Omar Narvaez and Chad West for Pride Flag unveiling and 2021 Pride Month declaration at Dallas Love Field at 10 a.m. live on the Dallas Love Field Facebook page, at noon at Dallas Police Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd. and at 4 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• June 1: Prime Timers

First Tuesday lunch at 11:30 a.m.followed by games until 2:30 in the private dining room at Flaming Buffet hinese, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• June 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• June 3: Rob Ruhlin Law Scholarship Fundraiser

Happy hour fundraiser benefiting Rob Ruhlin Law Scholarships for LGBTQ law students. $30 members, $50 non-members of the Dallas LGBT Bar Association. 6-9 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 3-6 and 10-13: Hamlet Project

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet Project, a world premiere performance event where actors perform a one-person interpretation of Hamlet with 16 actors given only 24 hours to prepare prior to curtain at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

• June 3-13: Hamlet Project

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet Project. ShakespeareDallas.org at 8:15 p.m.

• June 3-July 4: The Music Man

Theatre Three presents a 10-person, boutique production of The Music Man outdoors at Coppell Senior Center

345 W Bethel Road, Coppell on June 3–13, in Oak Lawn at Union Coffee Shop, 3705 Cedar Springs Road from June 16–27 and Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 MLK Blvd. on June 30– July 4. Tickets are $75 for a 2-person socially distant square. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• June 4: Pride Weekend Kickoff Party

Pride Weekend kickoff party with Specialty Pride cocktails, photo ops, and giveaways before heading over to Fair Park for the festivities at 8. 4-7 p.m. at Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 S. Akard St. Free. Facebook.com/events/196747788939379.

• June 4: Ty Herndon

Kick off Pride with Ty Herndon and special guest performance by Arlo, live at 9 p.m. at Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road. $10 admission and limited $50 meet-and-greet tickets at Eventbrite.com/e/ty-herndon-live-tap-house-tickets-156255242637.

• June 4-5: Dallas Pride

Dallas Pride is back with a 2021 celebration to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s events will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and will be the best version of what is possible at this time, prioritizing public health while providing numerous opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and allies to experience visibility, solidarity, and joy. In addition to the outside, in-person experiences, the event will also be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home.

Both events will be held outdoors, in the Band Shell at Fair Park, and gates will open at 7 p.m. On Friday night, the event will feature musical entertainment. On Saturday evening, a variety show hosted by entertainer Marsha Dimes will feature local and regional entertainment including Kennedy Davenport, The Fly Queens, The Sisters-in-Action, the Rose Room cast, Sister Helen Holy, and Anton Shaw, in addition to other entertainers to be announced.

• June 4-5: Cinderella

Ballet North Texas presents the story of an ordinary girl experiencing one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers featuring Prokofiev’s jubilant score. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• June 4-5: Taste Addison

Since its inception in 1993, Taste Addison has earned a reputation for curating the most exciting collection of musical entertainment and pairing it with a menu of culinary treats that showcases the city’s celebrated restaurant history. On Friday, the David Whiteman Band covers a wide range of genres, Emerald City Band plays danceable Top 40 covers and Flo Rida sings rap. On stage on Saturday are Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, Lit, Hoobastank, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Third Eye Blind. Friday 6 p.m.-midnight. Saturday 2 p.m.-midnight. Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Tickets at TasteAddisonTexas.com.

• June 4-6: Bruce Wood Dance: Unite

Bruce Wood Dance returns to the stage for Unite, world premieres by Omar Román De Jesús and Joy Bollinger and two works by Bruce Wood. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $35-100. BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 4-10: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. June 4: 10 Things I Hate About You. June 5: Clueless. June 6: Scream. June 7: The Goonies. June 8: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. June 9: Coming To America. June 10: Back To The Future. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• June 5: Northaven Pride

Northaven Church celebrates Pride with its second annual parade. Decorate your car and gather in the south parking lot for a parade at 4 p.m. After the parade, stay for a picnic and a live streaming of Pride in Fair Park at 8 p.m. Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5: Reclaiming My Time on the Dance Floor

Queer dance party Pride weekend celebration with angel and special guest Don Gentry at 10 p.m. at Elm & Pearl, 2202 Elm St. Tickets at Queerriot.Eventbrite.com.

• June 5: Save Our Youth

Virtual Pride celebration from the Tarrant County group LGBTQ Saves. 3-5 p.m. at YouTube.com/LGBTQSAVES.

• June 5: Pride Weekend Drag Brunch

Barbie Dupree Davenporrt, Mayra D Lorenzo, Angelique Rodriguez, Sasha King and Star Michaels. $200 best Pride costume contest. 2 p.m. at Blue Cenote, 312 W. Davis St.

• June 5: Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The BIG Dance is Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s annual fundraiser, this year with in-person and virtual options. 8 p.m.-midnight at Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets at DallasBigDance.com.

• June 5: Pride at Doublewide

Frida Monet, Kylee O’hara Fatale, Mulan Alexander, Barbie Davenport Dupree and Bleach take center stage around Midnight, and hot local rap duo the Fagadelics performing immediately after. Four DJs on the bill include Charlie Phresh, Ursa Minor, Blake Ward, and Rikzalla. The center piece of the party is a mechanical bull, so be prepared to see some sexy bull riding action. If you get hungry, easy slider is on site. While there is no dress code, the louder and prouder the looks, the better. Oh, and did we mention the dildo races? 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets at DiscoTx.com.

• June 6: Reclaiming My Time on the Dance Floor

Rooftop pool party Pride weekend celebration with vibes by Angel and Dany Zalefsky from 1-7 p.m. at Canvas Hotel, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd. Tickets at Queerriot.Eventbrite.com.

• June 6: Prime Timers

Sunday afternoon games, Uno, trains. Bring a snack. 2-5 p.m. RSVP/text for location 214-218-0912.

• Through June 8: Daniel James Brown

Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts and Letters Live presents Daniel James Brown, author of Facing the Mountain. Virtual through June 8. $44. DMA.org.

• June 10: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• June 11: Name, gender change clinic

UNT College of Law and Resource Center hold a name and gender change clinic via Zoom. Register at Resource Center’s Facebook events page. Facebook.com/events/2341757352621789/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D.

• June 11-17: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. June 11: The Princess Bride. Texas Chainsaw Masscacre. June 12: Dirty Dancing, Scary Movie. June 13: The Notebook. June 14: Grease. June 15: Pretty Woman. June 16: Fight Club. June 17: Legally Blonde. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• June 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• June 12: Ashley Brundage book signing

Ashley Brundage is a trans woman and former executive director of the Tampa LGBT Chamber of Commerce. She’ll be in Dallas promoting her new book Empowering Differences at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. EmpoweringDifferences.com.

• June 13: Catholic Pride

New Ways Ministries is hosting Catholic LGBTQ Pride with an interactive prayer service on Zoom from 2-3 p.m. central time. Register at NewWaysMinistry.org.

• June 13: DIFFA Picnic in the Park

DIFFA presents a picnic in the park that includes a picnic blanket with a space for up to four people a DIFFA-curated picnic meal with wine and spirits, adult snow cones, entertainment by DJ Jen Miller and surprise performances. 1-4 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park. $300 for four. Tickets at one.bidpal.net/diffapicnic/welcome.

• Through June 13: Hedda Gabler

Undermain Theatre presents a virtual performance of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler. $20. Undermain.org.

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• June 15-26: A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond

Selling over 10 million records worldwide with 38 top 10 hits, Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. From halls of fame to lifetime achievements, Diamond’s career has spanned six decades and reaped dozens of awards. Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave. Fort Worth. Ticket start at $65 and can be purchased at CasaManana.org.

• June 16: GLFD

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas members and friends will have a private, virtual conversation with Working: a Musical production costume designer Michael Heath Waid. GLFD will attend the July 15 performance. 5:30 p.m. GLFD.org.

• June 18: Federal Club

HRC DFW Federal Club cocktails and conversation as members and guests meet virtually. DFWFederalClub.org for details.

• June 18: Pride Party +

Virtual kickoff of Dallas Arts District’s Pride Party + with Terry Loftis as Master of Ceremonies, Miss Dallas Southern Pride, Porsche Paris, Dezi 5, and Miss Southern Pride, Kennedy Davenport. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Vimeo.com/showcase/prideparty

• June 18: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• June 18: Music in the Park

Brianne Sargent & Friends String Trio performs at 8:15 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 6200 E. Grand Ave. Tickets at ShakespeareDallas.org.

• June 18-20: Juneteenth Unity Weekend 2021

Hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. Free. Sheraton Suites Market Center, 2101 N. Stemmons Freeway is the host hotel. Code DSP for $89 rate. Ultimate Mega Party at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. on Saturday from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

• June 18-Sept. 5: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

You’ve seen the films. Now experience them in real life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Educational, immersive, interactive and most of all, awesome, the Exhibition will thrill audiences of all ages as they come face to face with these mighty and sometimes vicious creatures. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony.

• Through June 19: Rusty Scruby

Gay artist Rusty Scruby has a solo exhibit called Comfort at Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St. Suite 110. Open house on May 15 from noon-4 p.m. CrisWorley.com.

• June 19: Music in the Park

Bobby Sparks, Cure for Paranoia and The Grays perform at 8:15 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 6200 E. Grand Ave. Tickets at ShakespeareDallas.org.

• June 19: Pride Party +

Pop-up performances on the Sammons Park Community Stage including Kennedy Davenport, Uptown Players, Bandan Koro and Dezi 5 from 3-5 p.m. Programming at the Crowe Museum of Asian Art, Dallas Museum of Art and Nasher Sculpture Center. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Full schedule at DallasArtsDistrict.org/pridepartyplus.

• June 20: Pride Party +

Virtual and on-site programming from the Crowe Museum of Asian Art, Dallas Museum of Art and Nasher Sculpture Center. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Full schedule at DallasArtsDistrict.org/pridepartyplus.

• June 20: Teen Pride

Art activities, live performances, advocacy training free for ages 13-19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Dallas Museum of Art.

• Through June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• June 26: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• June 26: Trinity Pride

A hybrid celebration will consist of a live stream of Virtual Trinity Pride Fest on Facebook Live as well as at official Trinity Pride Partner locations throughout Fort Worth at 7 p.m.

• June 27: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale returns to live performance with Holidays Interrupted at 8 p.m. in the Fair Park Band Shell at Fair Park. $30. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 27-Sept. 5: Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon

The Kimbell Art Museum presents Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society, a collection of sculptures, bronzes, ceramics and metalwork. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellMuseum.org.

• June 30: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

• June 30: Austin & Nashville “Pride in Local Music”

The Austin and Nashville LGBT chambers of commerce join forces to produce the second Pride in Local Music, a livestream event at 6 p.m. streamed at PrideInLocalMusic.com.

• June 30: Ty Herndon

Dallas’ Ty Herndon hosts For Love and Acceptance, an online event that includes the Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clarke, Brooke Eden and more at 7 p.m. Central on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels and at F4LA.org/concert.

• June 30-July 4, July 8-11, July 15-18 and July 22-24: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Dallas presents parodies of the plays of William Shakespeare performed in comically shortened form by three actors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 9-10: Lucky Leaf Cannibis Hemp CBD Expo

Educational sessions and live demos. More than 100 CBD and hemp exhibitors. Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. LuckyLeaf Expo.com.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• July 10-Aug. 28: Juried exhibition

Contemporary 2D and 3D works selected by juror Caleb Bell, curator at the Tyler Museum of Art, will be included in the Texas Juried Exhibition at Artspace111, 111 Hampton St., Fort Worth. By appointment. ArtSpace111.com.

• July 15: Working: A Musical

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas attends the Dallas Theater Center production of Working: A Musical at 8:30 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. GLFD.org.

• July 16: Federal Club

The history of LGBTQ in North texas, Part 2. Dr. Stephen Pounders discusses the history of the AIDS crisis in North Texas. For information, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• July 16: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Now through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 27: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 3-Sept. 5: Wicked

Dallas Summer Musicals is back with a return of the musical Wicked, a look at what happened in Oz from a different angle. The Music Hall at Fair Park. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug 13: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 20-21: New Media Artworks

New media artworks by Refik Anadol and Quayola commissioned by Fort Worth will premiere as the first of four major public art projects at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Free.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Aug. 29: Songs of Strength and Survival

The Turtle Creek Chorale Small Ensemble Showcase sings about the healing power of live music that was absent as we made our way through the pandemic. Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Aug. 30: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: Dallas Black Pride

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25: North Texas Pride “Come As You Are” Festival

North Texas Pride Foundation brings the community together to celebrate Pride in diversity. Sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverage, give aways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Plano. Free.

• Sept. 25: Texas Latinx Pride Fest 2021

Live entertainment and special guests from 3-9 p.m. in Reverchon Park, 3501 Maple Ave.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.