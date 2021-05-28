Meet Tater. This 2½-year-old Australian cattle dog mix has a huge personality and one of the best smiles. It’s hard not to adore his floppy ears and cute little black spots, but you’ll love Tater’s happy attitude the best. He loves toys and treats and spending lots of time outside. Being in the shelter is hard for Tater, and he really would love either a foster or adopter to take him in to a nice, quiet home where he can feel safe and comfortable. Tater has a lot of energy and will need a fenced-in yard to zoom around in as much as he likes. He would prefer a home without other dogs or kids. Adopters get to take Tater on a “test drive” with a trial adoption. The SPCA of Texas will provide all behavior and medical support to help ensure a successful transition into a new home. To fill out an application to meet Tater, please visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.