The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Now on exhibit: Westland

Texas artist Jon Flaming showcases a new body of work exploring cowboy culture and the rural Southwest. Through Jan. 24. Artspace111, 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth.

• Now on exhibit: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• Now on exhibit: Healing Pieces

Three artworks debut this fall in Dallas as the first iteration of Healing Pieces: Offerings of Art, Expression and Nature, a collaborative multi-year arts and engagement initiative led by SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Ignite/Arts Dallas program with myriad partner organizations and individuals. Through Dec. 10 each at a different park. For more information, visit HealingPieces.art.

• Now on exhibit: Members show

New works by the eight current members of 500X. Painting, sculpture, installation, video and photography. Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 by appointment only. 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition St. 500x.org/schedule-an-appointment.

• Now on exhibit: Mind’s Eye

Mind’s Eye is a solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Yasuyo Maruyama. Through Dec. 5 at Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St.

NOVEMBER

• Through-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.

• Through Nov. 25: Dallas Art Fair

Part physical, part virtual exhibition featuring nine international galleries. Physical exhibition at 150 Manufacturing St. Suite 214 on Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Email sarah@dallasartfair.com for an appointment. Virtual exhibition at CulturePlace.com.

• Through Jan. 3: Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan celebrates the holidays with the exhibit I Love Christmas Movies, a 50,000 square foot outdoor holiday lanterns exhibition Yuletide Bright and a build-your-own snowman with real snow. Activities include snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating and more. Tickets at GaylordTexanTickets.com. Enter promo code GAYLORD for any available discounts.

• Nov. 22: Lambda Weekly

The longest-running weekly LGBTQ radio talk show in the country with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON.fm or streamed live at knon.org.

• Nov. 20: Parsons Dance

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Parsons Dance at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 20-23: Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance presents Hope: A Virtual Dance Experience. 72 hours on Vimeo. Seven dance films with world premieres and a classic by Bruce Wood. Visit BruceWoodDance.org for more information. $30 per household.

• Nov. 20-Dec. 13: Remember. Breathe. Dream.

A contemplative visual arts journey that will span the campus of the Latino Cultural Center. Only four participants will be allowed at a time presented by Cara Mia Theatre. Tickets and info at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Nov. 20-Jan. 3: Dallas Zoo Lights

Cruise through a newly constructed pathway as you marvel at over a million twinkling lights and endless holiday cheer along the way. $65 per car. ZooLights.DallasZoo.com

• Nov. 21: Canned food drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the parking lot of the Round-Up Saloon collecting canned goods benefiting Resource Center Food Pantry from noon-4 p.m.

• Nov. 21: What Is & What Will Be

MAKE Trio returns to the Fine Arts Chamber Players stage with a program of juxtapositions: reality and imagination, past and future, certainty and unknown. Including Bartok’s Contrasts, MAKE will also perform works by Ravel, Mihaud and Dallas composer Quinn Mason. Free but must register at FineArtsChamberPlayers.org.

• Nov. 21-22: Funky Finds

Holiday handmade and vintage market featuring 150 makers and pickers at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Exhibits and Cattle 1 Buildings, 3401 Burnett-Tandy Drive, Fort Worth from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Nov. 22: Arts & Letters Live

Live virtual event with Laura Morella, author of The Night Portrait. Tickets available at DMA.org.

• Nov. 27-Jan. 3: Ella’s Swinging Christmas

This tribute to Ella Fitzgerald features Feleceia Wilson at WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison. Tickets and info at WaterTowerTheatre.org

• Nov. 27-Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits

made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

• Nov. 27-Dec. 22: The Naughty List

Stage West presents a new holiday work as an outdoor experience at Texas Wesleyan University Mall, 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth. $20. $10 youth. 7 p.m. 817-784-9378. StageWest.org. Streaming available starting Dec. 4. $30 per household.

• Nov. 27-Jan. 1: Vitruvian Lights

More than 1.5 million lights of all colors bedeck over 550 trees in Addison’s Vitruvian Park.Visitors can drive through the park to see the lights, or park in one of three lots and walk the park in a socially distanced manner. 3966 Vitruvian Way,

Addison. 5-11 p.m. Free.

• Nov. 28-Dec. 6: The Cedars Union Art Auction

The Cedars Union, a nonprofit art incubator located in The Cedars, will hold a fundraising auction of artwork made by their artists. Bidding will be done online beginning at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28-6 p.m. Dec. 6. CedarsUnion.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation hosts its Ball to End AIDS World AIDS Day virtual broadcast with celebrity guests and an auction in partnership with Christie’s. More information about the one-hour broadcast at ElizabethTaylorAIDSFoundation.org.

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day Service

The United Methodist Global AIDS Committee commemorates World AIDS Day at 1 p.m. Central Time with a virtual worship service online at Facebook.com/UMCglobalaidsfund and umc.org/en/content/world-aids-day-2020-worship.

• Dec. 2: Red Ribbon Virtual Tree Lighting

Unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS from 6:30-7 p.m. MyResourceCenter.org/redribbon.

• Dec. 2: Arts & Letters Live

Maggie O’Farrell in conversation with Kate Mosse, co-founder of the Women’s Prize for Fiction in a pre-recorded virtual event at 7 p.m. Tickets at DMA.org.

• Dec. 4-20: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Enjoy 550,000 LED lights illuminating the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and the many trees in Sammons Park from 5:30-10 p.m. Free.

• Dec. 5: DRAGAPALOOZA

DRAGPALOOZA is a concert film featuring some of the best drag queens from around the world — Courtney Act, Derrick Barry, Rhea Litre, Trixie Mattel, Coco Montrese and Sharon Needles. The film will stream exclusively on MySongbird.com beginning Dec. 5.

• Dec. 5: TITAS Does Drag II

Back by popular demand. TITAS Does Drag II, The Rose Room on Tour brings some of the most glamorous stars in Dallas to the socially distanced Winspear Opera House. Cassie Nova emcees. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.