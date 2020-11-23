When you wear Wicked Dog Apparel, you aren’t just wearing great clothing; you are also helping great causes. “Giving Back” has been a recurring theme among many of the companies highlighted in Dallas Voice’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide, and that is true for Wicked Dog.

WDA founders Vince O’Neill and Martin Corboy were already successful businessmen — O’Neill in real estate and Corboy in the restaurant industry — when they met in a Boston bar. So when they decided to create Wicked Dog Apparel, they did so as a way to pursue a passion project of their own that would be a reflection of their own lifestyles.

That passion and that lifestyle was all about love of Boston, love of having a good time and love of dogs, especially Corboy’s Boston terrier, Elvis. That’s why Wicked Dog Apparel, since its founding has worked with a variety of charities like Hope K9 Rescue, a rescue center dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill shelters. They have also partnered with charities like Christopher’s Haven, a home in Boston for children battling cancer and their families.

Wicked Dog offers a line of hoodies, joggers, T-shirts, winter hats and more — all bearing the distinctive red-white-and-black Wicked Dog logo, all at reasonable prices that let you wear Wicked without doing wicked damage to your bank account

Check out the Wicked Dog line at WickedDogApparel.com.

— Tammye Nash