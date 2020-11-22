“Remember that summer we spent the week at that beach in Florida? We had so much fun.”

Now Dune Jewelry & Co. let’s yo.u give a friend or loved one the gift of memories with their personalized experiential jewelry and items like this Starfish Wine Stopper — Gradient ($45) that features sand from a Florida beach layered with turquoise power stone. You can choose from the unique sand or other elements the folks at Dune have collected and banked up, or you send your own sand or element to include. The wine bottle stoppers are made of stainless steel and are engravable, to make it even more personal.

Don’t drink wine? No problem. Check out Dune Jewelry & Co.’s wide variety of handcrafted jewelry items, for men and women, from bracelets, bangles and cuffs, necklaces, rings charms and earrings. Still not satisfied? Keep looking because they have all kinds of unique personalizable gifts from frames to ornaments to money clips and so very much more.

Check out all the options at DuneJewelry.com.

— Tammye Nash