Cassie Nova and her “freaks” hit an all-time high in donations this week at the annual Cassie’s Freakmas Show, held Monday night, Dec. 6, at JR.’s Bar & Grill, bringing in $15,000 in raffles sales, auctions and cash donations — all in one night — for the Personalized Learning Preparatory program at Sam Houston Elementary School.

“It really warms my heart to see the LGBTQ community come out and support this program,” Cassie (aka James Love) said. “Everyone deserves to have a great holiday, and I love that my community can help give it to these kids.”

Caven Enterprises first adopted the Personalized Learning Prep at Sam Houston Elementary more than 25 years ago. Sam Houston, in existence now for nearly 110 years, and in that time the school has educated some of the poorest students in the Dallas Independent School District. Caven’s goal has been to “make the lives of all the students and staff easier during the holidays” through the company’s yearly Secret Santa program.

The Secret Santa program allows every child to receive a gift of their choosing and a goody bag filled with fresh fruit, snacks, treats and surprises each Christmas. On the last day of classes before Christmas break, Santa makes a surprise visit to the school, spending time in each classroom.

Each year, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Freakmas show and other efforts go to help the students at Sam Houston. If there are more toys/funds than what is needed to provide for those students, extra toys are donated to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital.

— Tammye Nash