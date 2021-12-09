State Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, filed for re-election to the District 104 seat in the Texas House of Representatives. District 104 includes parts of Grand Prairie, Dallas and Cockrell Hill. It would be her third term in the House.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve my community in the Texas House of Representatives,” Gonzalez said in a written statement. “This past year has been challenging, as Republicans in Texas and throughout the United States have declared war on our civil liberties, specifically the right to vote.

“As vice chair of the Texas House Elections Committee, I fought back against Republican attempts to undermine our democracy and worked to enact meaningful legislation for the people of Texas,” she continued. “I look forward to having the opportunity to continue serving the residents of House District 104 as we fight for Texans’ right to vote, women’s reproductive healthcare access, nondiscrimination protections and criminal justice reform.”

González is vice chair of the House Elections Committee and is on the House Insurance Committee. She was a vocal opponent of voter restriction measures, helping to bring national attention to the Texas voting rights battle. Her advocacy contributed to Texas House Democrats historically breaking quorum to prevent Senate Bill 7 from passing during the legislature’s regular session.

González has also been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQ community, working across the aisle to prevent anti-transgender bills from passing. She was also a cofounder of the House’s LGBTQ Caucus. She was named Texas Monthly’s “Bull of the Brazos” in recognition of her leadership and was selected to receive the Matt Garcia Public Service Award by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

During the 87th Legislative Session, González filed legislation aimed at improving the lives of House District 104 residents and all Texans. Despite being in the minority, she passed five bills out of committee and one on the House Floor to expand the representation of indigent applicants for a writ of habeas corpus.

González also passed eight amendments on the House Floor, including one to combat food insecurity in Texas.