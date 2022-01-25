In a unanimous vote, the French Parliament banned conversion therapy that seeks to change a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation and has been condemned as dangerous by medical associations around the world. Practicing the debunked therapy carries a criminal penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

President Emanuel Macron signed the bill into law.

France becomes the seventh country to ban conversion therapy after Albania, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Germany and Malta. Conversion therapy is also banned in 20 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and a number of cities and counties around the country.

— David Taffet