Aspen Gay Ski Week just wrapped up for 2022, and once again VisitDallas had a strong presence there during the week, inviting those who had flocked to the annual ski party to consider Dallas as their next vacation destination.

Gay Dallas City Councilman Chad West attended Gay Ski Week; he was a featured judged at the Downhill Costume contest and was one of the hosts of a VisitDallas Apré Ski event attended by some 700 people. The evening featured free margaritas and lots of Dallas LGBTQ swag.

Some key Dallas Ambassadors on the scene in Aspen were Joe Pacetti, David Andrews, Logan Waller and Clay Stampson. And gay Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy was among those enjoying the Dallas hospitality during Ski Week.

— Photos, video and info courtesy of John McGill and VisitDallas