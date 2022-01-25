The public is invited to attend a series of town hall meetings being held by the city of Dallas to offer input on the city’s redistricting process, which happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census releases its data.

This is the process through which the city redraws is city council districts.

The next town hall, the sixth in a series of eight planned meetings, is set for Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and Exline Recreation Center, 2525 Pine St. It will be led by Jesse Oliver, chair of the 2021 Redistricting Commission.

This is an in-person only meeting. Those attending are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced as per the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. Residents can also sign up to address the commission virtually during its regular meetings.

For a complete list of planned meetings and other information, call 214-671-6197 or visit DallasRedistricting.com.

— Tammye Nash