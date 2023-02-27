On Monday, Netflix released the official First Look at the new Arnold Schwarzenegger series FUBAR which will premiere on May 25. The action-comedy series will be Schwarzie’s first ever television project. But we may just be here for the show’s lesbian element.

The show’s cast also features comedian Fortune Feimster who we featured here in Dallas Voice recently prior to her two shows in Dallas. She plays Roo Russell inthe show but that’s about all we know at this point. That, and she has some good ball slap game. You’ll see in the preview. But that’s not all. Lesbian comic Dana Goldberg is also listed as a producer on the show.

Additional cast includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel. Schwarzenegger also serves as executive producer.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for,” the former California governor and Mr. Olympia said in Monday’s press release.

So what’s the show exactly? From Netflix:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Watch the teaser below:

—Rich Lopez