So. It’s been, what? About a week since Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib came out publicly as a gay man. And now, as Pride Month draws to a close, the NFL is coming out as gay, too!

Yesterday (Monday, June 28), on the official NFL Twitter page, the league tweeted: “If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit TheTrevorProject.org.”

That is followed by a video with white writing on a black background declaring, “Football is gay.” That is followed by a montage of a series of other statements including, “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is transgender, “Football is queer” and “Football is for everyone.” It ends with “Football is Freedom,” “Football is American,” followed by the rainbow version of the NFL shield (see above) and the line “The NFL proudly supports The Trevor Project,” and the website to make donations to the Trevor Project.

