The American Heart Association has announced the celebrity chefs participating in the 30th annual Côtes du Coeur fine wine and celebrity chef experience, a black-tie gala set for Aug. 21 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The Dallas event is the largest of its kind, making it the number one fundraising gala in the nation for the American Heart Association.

The 2021 Côtes du Coeur Celebrity Chefs, sponsored by Enterprise, are led by Chef Richard Chamberlain from Chamberlain’s Steak & Fish. Also participating are Chef Kent Rathbun from imoto, John Tesar from Knife. Dean Fearing from Fearing’s Restaurant; Dan Landsberg from Ellie’s Restaurant at HALL Arts Hotel, Gerard Thompson from Rough Creek Lodge & Resort, Janice Provost from Parigi and Eric Dreyer from Monarch Restaurants Dallas.

The evening will include an 8-course chef dinner paired with wines from more than 25 of the most renowned wineries in the country.

Heart disease and stroke can affect anyone at any time. A life is claimed every 80 seconds by cardiovascular diseases, but nearly 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented. Funds raised from Côtes du Coeur go directly toward cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs both locally and nationwide.

This year’s event is chaired by Jennifer and Mark Sanders and sponsored by Toyota, Paragon Healthcare, Caliber Collision and Unisys.

For more information about the 2021 Côtes du Coeur celebrity chefs visit DallasWineAuction.com.

— Tammye Nash