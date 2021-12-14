Last month, Frank, seated, Dakota and Michael, standing left to right, were manning the table in the parking lot behind The Round-Up Saloon to collect donations of food and supplies for Resource Center’s Health Campus. And the donation drop-off location will be set up again Tuesday, Dec. 14, behind JR.’s and Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4-8 p.m. behind The Round-Up, with volunteers again collecting donations for Resource Center’s Health Campus.

All donations collected on these two days will be delivered directly to Resource Center on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Food donation priorities are shelf-stable proteins like canned meats (salmon, tuna, chili. Stew, Vienna sausages, deviled ham), canned soups (especially meaty soups), canned fruits and vegetables (potatoes, collard greens, mixed vegetables, corn, peas, peaches, pears, fruit cocktails, oranges, pineapple, etc.) and meal “fixings” (ketchup, mustard, mayo, hot sauce, flavoring sauces, salt, pepper, herbs and spices, salad dressings, coffee, powder creamer, sugar, etc.).

Non-food items on the wish list include cold weather items such as tents, sleeping bags, rolling carts, rolling duffle bags (all new or gently used); clothing and accessories such as coats, scarves, gloves, mittens, caps, socks, candles, blankets and jackets, and personal hygiene products including toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouth wash, deodorant, soap, antiperspirant, feminine products, disposable razor and shaving cream.

Keep in mind that about 30 percent of the clients Resource Center serves at its Health Campus, located at the corner of Reagan and Brown streets, are homeless or in unstable housing situations. And homeless people can best utilize small or single-serving containers, preferably with pop tops.

Also remember that all food distributed through the Food Pantry on the Health Campus must be packaged for retail distribution. And if you have any other questions, or are looking for other ways you can help, check the Resource Center website here.

— Tammye Nash