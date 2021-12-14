Dec. 13 was the deadline for candidates to file for the March primary.

For governor, Greg Abbott has attracted three Republican opponents. Don Huffines was a one-term state senator from Collin County who was defeated by Angela Paxton, wife of the attorney general. Allen West was a congressman from Florida who moved to Texas to head the state Republican Party. But it’s Rick Perry who may give the governor the most trouble.

Rick Perry who’s running is a computer technician from Parker County. He has no political experience and, according to the Dallas Morning News, has made a few small contributions to some of the region’s most conservative candidates. But to make sure voters understand that they’re not voting for former Gov. Rick Perry, Abbott may have to spend some money that he’d rather save for the fall campaign against probable candidate Beto O’Rourke.

On the county level, three of five members of the commissioner’s court are up for re-election. Elba Garcia will run unopposed. J.J. Koch has no Republican opposition, but four candidates have filed to run in the Democratic primary. And County Judge Clay Jenkins has two opponents in his Democratic primary.

Koch, the only Republican on the commissioners court, sued Jenkins earlier this year, when he was removed from the floor of the chamber for refusing to wear a mask. That case is still pending.

Among the Democrats hoping to win the nomination to oppose Koch in the fall is former Dallas City Councilman Philip Kingston, who represented parts of Oak Lawn for six years.

Lines in that north Dallas district were redrawn to make it easier for a Democrat to win.

— David Taffet