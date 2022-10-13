Growing up in the Mormon church was a challenge for Hunter Sabin, who always felt different. It was when he confessed to his bishop that Hunter lost his priesthood and was forced to be sidelined in the most important community he knew — until, that is, he found drag. Brian sits down with the “Dom Top Barbie of Texas” to understand the transformative power of being “that bitch.”

Hunter Sabin has been performing drag for the past five years as his alter ego Aria Rey, known as the “Dom Top Barbie of Texas.” Her drag style is like a dominatrix Barbie doll, mixing classic drag glamour with a fetish twist. Hunter is a trained opera singer, having graduated from Texas State with a degree in vocal performance. Hunter was also the winner of The Serve season 1 (an Instagram drag competition during lockdown in 2020), Drag Me to Fame in San Antonio, and college drag competition So You Think You Can Drag. This is definitely a queen to watch and stan.

