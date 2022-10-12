Officials with Susan G. Komen announced this week that the organization is expanding its screening and diagnostics program from nine cities to 12, allowing income-eligible residents in Dallas — as well as Los Angeles and Memphis — to access no-cost breast cancer screening and diagnostic services. The program is already operating in Fort Worth and Houston here in Texas, along with Atlanta, Chicago, Madison, Wisc., Marshfield Wisc., Philadelphia, Virginia Beach and Washington, D.C.

Residents can access services through Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Moncrief Cancer Institute in Fort Worth and Methodist Neal Cancer Center in Houston.

The Komen screening and diagnostics program is provided through the Komen Patient Care Center. Individuals who meet income qualifications will be able to access no-cost breast cancer screening mammograms and any necessary diagnostic follow-up tests.

Screening mammography tests are used to find breast cancer before it causes any warning signs or symptoms. Regular screening tests along with follow-up tests and treatment, if diagnosed reduce an individual’s chance of dying from breast cancer.

Last year, Susan G. Komen provided nearly 3,000 screening and diagnostics services. Now, with the voucher program, Komen hopes to serve another 3,000 individuals in 2023, officials said.

“The screening and diagnostics program is critical for individuals who may have been putting off their breast cancer screening due to concerns about cost,” said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, senior vice president of mission at Susan G. Komen. “Early detection saves lives, and cost should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality health care services for anyone in need. Through expanding this program, we are breaking down barriers for more people.”