Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Theatre Three gets in the Halloween spirit with new show

On Tuesday, Theatre Three announced the cast for its production of Young Frankenstein by Mel Brooks which opens in previews Thursday. Directed by Joel Ferrell and music directed by Cody Dry, the show will run through Nov. 13. This is a co-production with Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre which produced the show on its stage earlier this year.

“As much fun as we had creating this production earlier in the summer at Circle Theatre, we are doubly excited to re-launch the show during the Halloween season,” Ferrell said in a press release. “Whether you have seen the classic Mel Brooks movie or not, we know audiences will love the perfect blend of insanely silly humor and scary monster magic. I think everyone will re-discover how much joy there is in seeing great musical theater performers very “up close and personal” in Theatre Three’s beautifully refreshed space. Bring a friend so you won’t be scared!”

From T3:

When the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein, inherits his family’s estate, his mad scientist genes come to fruition! With the help of his assistant, Igor, he brings a monster to life and hilarity ensues. With memorable tunes like “The Transylvania Mania,” “Don’t Touch Me” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Young Frankenstein is an electrifyingly good time.

The cast includes:

Parker Gray as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein; Luke Longacre as The Monster; Alejandro Saucedo as Igor; Annie Olive Cahill as Inga and Sarah Gay as Frau Blucher. Additional cast features Leslie Marie Collins as Elizabeth; Aaron Mateo Arroyo as Inspector Hans Kemp/Hermit with Samantha Padilla as Ensemble and swings Paulette Cocke and Edward Escamilla.

Along with Ferrell and Dry, the creative and production team includes Stage Manager Sarah C. Barnes, Assistant Stage Manager Claire Boschert, Scenic Designer Bob Lavallee, Lighting Designer Tristan Decker, Costume Designer Natalie Rose Mabry, Prop Designers Kaitlin Hatton and Lauren Garza, Sound Designer Brian McDonald, Audio Engineer Dylan Hearn, Running Crew Karina Sanchez and Production Assistant Fatima Y. Flores with Intimacy and Fight Choreography by Ashley H. White.

Tickets are available here.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas kicks off 50th season with Gypsy

Michael Serrecchia will direct MainStage’s season opener Gypsy that features music direction by Scott A. Eckert and choreography by Megan Kelly Bates. The musical will open Nov. 4-19 with tickets now available here.

“Any time a director has the chance to direct an American musical classic it’s both a gift and a curse,” Serrecchia stated in a press release. “A gift because the material is stellar and rich, a curse because following in such a long line of directors that were stellar and rich is intimidating. But any theatre company that thrives after 50 years and has continued to evolve and grow is a place I want to be.”

Ticket sales now open for My Fair Lady

Broadway Dallas announced Thursday that tickets for the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady are on sale now. The show will perform at the Music Hall at Fair Park from Nov. 1-13. Tickets are available here or by phone at 800-982-2787.

This production is the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival wining six along with five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The tour of My Fair Lady was directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman featuring original choreography by Christopher Gattelli and tour choreography by Jim Cooney. The creative team includes sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers.

Hate Mail opens Pegasus’ 37th season

Pegasus Theatre kicks off its new season on Oct. 20 with Hate Mail by Bill Corbett and Kira Obolensky. The playwrights describe the show as “an alternative to ‘Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney. The production runs through Nov. 5 at the Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake.

From Pegasus:

When Preston writes a furious letter to a store demanding a refund for a broken snow globe, he gets Assistant Manager Dahlia fired—and finds a vengeful epistolary match. In this wickedly funny alternative to “Love Letters”, the two embark on an epic, often acrimonious, correspondence as their lives intertwine.

David Meglino directs the cast which consists of J.R. Bradford as Preston and Bethany Soder as Dahlia. Aidan Wright will design the set, Cooper Mitchell will design lights, and Alex Wade provides the sound design.

Tickets are available here.

Opening this week:

Lumedia Musicworks: The Baroque Hour, 7:30 p.m. today at Event 1013.

The Table Co\Lab: The Danger Year, today-Saturday at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.

Collin College: Lost Girl, today-Sunday in the John Anthony Theatre.

Mainstage 222: Children of the Night, today-Oct. 19.

Theatre Three: Young Frankenstein, today-Nov. 13.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Aretha: A Tribute, Friday-Sunday at the Meyerson.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: A Trip to Harlem: Bernstein, Ellington, Gershwin, and Douglas J. Cuomo, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

Art Centre Theatre: Rocky Horror Show, Friday-Oct. 30.

Richardson Theater Center: A Few Good Men, Friday-Oct. 30.

Avant Chamber Ballet: 10th Year Celebration, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas: Suffrage Cantata, 3 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Irving Chorale: Requiem, 4 p.m. Sunday at Plymouth Park UMC.

Dallas Chamber Music Society: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble, 6:45 p.m. Monday at Caruth Auditorium.

Dallas Winds: Divine Mischief, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Meyerson.

Sammons Cabaret: Marc Toussaint, 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Sammons Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Ravel and Debussy, Oct. 20-23 at the Meyerson.

MBS Productions: Theatre of Death, Oct. 20-30 at the Addison Conference and Theatre Center.

Pegasus Theatre: Hate Mail, Oct. 20-Nov. 5.

Stage West: Guards at the Taj, Oct. 20-Nov. 20.

Onstage now:

Rover Dramawerks: Stone Cold Murder, through Oct. 29 at the Cox Playhouse.

Dallas Theater Center: Trouble in Mind, through Oct. 30 at the Kalita Humphreys.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Meet the Composer with Douglas J. Cuomo, 6 p.m. today at the Kimbell.

Shakespeare Dallas: Hamlet, tbrough Saturday.

Art Centre Theatre: Bride of Frankenstein Goes Malibu, through Sunday.

The Dallas Opera: Rigoletto, through Sunday, pictured.

Onstage in Bedford: Almost, Maine, through Sunday.

Runway Theatre: To Die For, through Sunday.

Theatre Arlington: The Cake, through Sunday.

Theatre Coppell: The Miracle Worker, through Sunday.

Auriga Productions: King Lear, through Oct. 22 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Casa Manana: Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, through Oct. 23.

Firehouse Theatre: Catch Me If You Can, through Oct. 23.

Hip Pocket Theatre: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, through Oct. 30.

Jubilee Theatre: Plenty of Time, through Oct. 30.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: The Producers, through Oct. 30 at Arts Fort Worth.

Upright Theatre: Wait Until Dark, through Oct. 30.

Artisan Center Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors, through Nov. 5.

