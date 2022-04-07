Nic Hawk was a top 20 finisher on Season 5 of The Voice, but his experience led him down a path of substance use and self-loathing that he describes as his rock bottom. Meeting his husband and discovering stand-up was his path of recovery.

Brian and Colman sit down with the hilarious Nic Hawk in this laugh-out-loud exclusive interview that details his own falling out.

Nic produces and stars in two original comedy concepts at Dallas Comedy Club and is hosting Sassy Night Live at Stomping Ground. You may have seen him at one of his MANY ridiculous performing jobs… From Disney, Universal Studios, to NBC and Universal Music Group.