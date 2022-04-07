The Black Tie Dinner officially kicked off its 41st year tonight (Wednesday, April 6) with a party at On The Levee, where dinner officials unveiled the theme for this year’s dinner — Power of Pride — and announced a slate of 19 local beneficiaries.

PNC Bank last year acquired the dinner’s longtime presenting sponsor, BBVA, and has recommitted to its support for Black Tie, increasing its support level as the new presenting sponsor.

Terry D. Loftis, Black Tie’s 2022 senior co-chair, said, “PNC’s generous increase in support of the Black Tie Dinner is a testament to our work in serving the diverse beneficiaries that make up the fabric of our community. We stand together in our mutual goal to serve the LGBTQ+ community, not just at the dinner, but across all spectrums.”

Brendan McGuire, PNC’s regional president for North Texas, said Black Tie is “a crucial fundraising initiative for the LGBTQ community, both in North Texas and across the U.S. As a long-time presenting sponsor, we are proud to not only continue but to amplify our support of this organization’s important workl for education, empowerment and entertainment.

“It’s an honor to be among the groundswell of volunteers, supporters, funders and leaders in this area who are committed to Black Tie Dinner’s positive impact,” McGuire added.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is once against the national beneficiary for Black Tie. This year’s local beneficiaries are AIDS Outreach Center, AIDS Services of Dallas, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Cathedral of Hope, Celebration Community Church, City Square, Coalition for Aging LGBT, Dallas Hope Charities, Equality Texas Foundation, Health Education Learning Project (HELP), Legacy Cares, Northaven United Methodist Church, Pegasus Slowpitch Softball Association, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Resource Center, Synergy Wesley Foundation, Turtle Creek Chorale and Uptown Players.

This year’s junior Black Tie co-chair is Regina Lyn.

In its first 40 years, Black Tie has distributed more than $27 million to a wide variety of local organizations serving the LGBTQ community and the national HRC Foundation.

—Tammye Nash