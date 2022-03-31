Trauma is an emotional response to a terrible event like an accident, sexual assault or natural disaster. Long-term reactions can manifest as unpredictable emotions, flashbacks, strained relationships and even physical symptoms like headaches or nausea. Brian and Colman sit down with lifestyle influencer Wil Turner to talk about trauma through the lens of a survivor.

Wil is the founder of Living Well With WiL Health and Wellness, vice president and executive administrator of Community Outreach and Development at Bob’s House of Hope and Ranch Hand Rescue. His purpose, priority and occupation are to promote awareness, educate empower and support those whose lives are impacted by social marginalization, emotional, social and sexual trauma.

Wil’s end goal is to nurture healthy and happy people and relationships, and to erase social stigmas by holding each and every individual accountable for taking care of themselves and being mindful of the manner in which they treat others.