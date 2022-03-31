UPDATE: Code compliance vehicles were seen in front of the two former ilume properties this afternoon (Thursday, March 31). Dallas residents can file complaints against a landlord about code compliance issues by calling 311.

ORIGINAL POST:

Ilume and ilume Park on Cedar Springs Road have sold again. This time, residents are saddled with Lincoln Property Company, which began managing the properties March 1 taking over from Venterra, the previous owners. The five-story buildings have about 550 rental units.

A current picture of the algae-covered pool residents say is typical of the service they’ve gotten since the new management company took over.

“Park West is very dog friendly,” said one residents, who asked his name not be used fearing retaliation.

Park West is the current name for ilume Park. It has two dog parks and allows residents to have up to three dogs with no weight or breed restrictions. The resident said they ran out of poop bags within days at the dog parks.

“I’m not paying this much money for such pathetic performance,” the resident said. Rents run as high as $2,000 per month at the properties.

Trash not being picked up is another complaint from residents.

On the first day Lincoln took over management of the property, it fired all of Venterra’s property management staff. Three days later, they offered staff their jobs back at less pay.

After weeks of bad service, the new property managers had a resident appreciation reception serving Chick-fil-A.

“Tone deaf,” is how the resident put it. “Rainbow crosswalks are right outside our door.”

— David Taffet