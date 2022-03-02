Child Protective Services has been showing up at the doors of parents with trans children. Equality Texas, Lambda Legal and the ACLU have filed for a temporary restraining order in the 201st District Court in Travis County.

Paul Castillo of Lambda Legal’s Dallas office was the lead attorney. The judge promised a ruling by this afternoon.

The issue is enforcement of a legal opinion by indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton that calls gender affirming care for minors child abuse.

According to Equality Texas’ spokesperson Angela Hale, no court anywhere in the U.S. has ever ruled that gender affirming care is child abuse and said the only child abuse that’s going on is by government officials.

If the temporary restraining order is granted, the net step is to apply for an injunction.

Equality Texas, Lambda Legal, the ACLU, HRC and other organizations will hold a press conference that will be streamed live on the Equality Texas Facebook page.

— David Taffet