Equality Texas is holding an issue briefing this evening on the Legislature’s attempt to legislate a transgender sports ban.

The Texas Legislature is underway and we’ve already seen a priority placed on anti-LGBTQ+ bills. This is an issue briefing on Transgender Sports Ban legislation. Policy experts will give an update on the issue and then will pivot to providing talking points and working together to submit virtual testimony. You can shape the narrative on discriminatory legislation and show that Texans are overwhelmingly opposed to these bills.

The briefing runs from 6-7 p.m.

Register here.

— David Taffet