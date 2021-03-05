Human Rights Campaign released a timeline of what President Joe Biden has done for the LGBTQ community since he became president. For information on each of the items, see HRC’s timeline.
Of course, Biden is known for having come out publicly in favor of same-sex marriage before President Barack Obama. According to most insiders at the time, it forced Obama’s hand.
January 20, 2021 – Executive Order Implementing the Bostock Decision
January 20, 2021 – Equity Orders on Racial Equity & Support for Underserved Communities
January 21, 2021 – Trump Ban on Diversity Training Revoked
January 22, 2021 – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Whitman-Walker Health
January 23, 2021 – Department of Justice Reversal of Trump Era Memorandum Designed to Limit Bostock Implementation
January 25, 2021 – Repeal of the Ban on Transgender Military Service
January 28, 2021 – Global Gag Rule Rescinded
February 2, 2021 – Pete Buttigieg Confirmed as Transportation Secretary
February 4, 2021 – Memorandum on Protecting Rights of LGBTQ People Abroad
February 9, 2021 – Press Secretary Psaki Affirms Trans Rights are Human Rights
February 10, 2021 – Biden-Harris Administration Postpones Discriminatory Trump-Era HHS Rule Change
February 11, 2021 – Fair Housing Act Enforced to Protect LGBTQ People
February 19, 2021 – President Biden Encourages Passage of the Equality Act
February 23, 2021 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Support for Trans Veterans
— David Taffet
Relax David taffet- we get it. You love biden and this publication is just the voice of his fan club. Nothing but biased liberal story telling