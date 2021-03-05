Human Rights Campaign released a timeline of what President Joe Biden has done for the LGBTQ community since he became president. For information on each of the items, see HRC’s timeline.

Of course, Biden is known for having come out publicly in favor of same-sex marriage before President Barack Obama. According to most insiders at the time, it forced Obama’s hand.

January 20, 2021 – Executive Order Implementing the Bostock Decision January 20, 2021 – Equity Orders on Racial Equity & Support for Underserved Communities January 21, 2021 – Trump Ban on Diversity Training Revoked January 22, 2021 – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Whitman-Walker Health January 23, 2021 – Department of Justice Reversal of Trump Era Memorandum Designed to Limit Bostock Implementation January 25, 2021 – Repeal of the Ban on Transgender Military Service January 28, 2021 – Global Gag Rule Rescinded February 2, 2021 – Pete Buttigieg Confirmed as Transportation Secretary February 4, 2021 – Memorandum on Protecting Rights of LGBTQ People Abroad February 9, 2021 – Press Secretary Psaki Affirms Trans Rights are Human Rights February 10, 2021 – Biden-Harris Administration Postpones Discriminatory Trump-Era HHS Rule Change February 11, 2021 – Fair Housing Act Enforced to Protect LGBTQ People February 19, 2021 – President Biden Encourages Passage of the Equality Act February 23, 2021 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Support for Trans Veterans

— David Taffet