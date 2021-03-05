Biden signing executive order (photo via HRC)

Human Rights Campaign released a timeline of what President Joe Biden has done for the LGBTQ community since he became president. For information on each of the items, see HRC’s timeline.

Of course, Biden is known for having come out publicly in favor of same-sex marriage before President Barack Obama. According to most insiders at the time, it forced Obama’s hand.

January 20, 2021 – Executive Order Implementing the Bostock Decision

January 20, 2021 – Equity Orders on Racial Equity & Support for Underserved Communities

January 21, 2021 – Trump Ban on Diversity Training Revoked

January 22, 2021 – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Whitman-Walker Health

January 23, 2021 – Department of Justice Reversal of Trump Era Memorandum Designed to Limit Bostock Implementation

January 25, 2021 – Repeal of the Ban on Transgender Military Service

January 28, 2021 – Global Gag Rule Rescinded

February 2, 2021 – Pete Buttigieg Confirmed as Transportation Secretary

February 4, 2021 – Memorandum on Protecting Rights of LGBTQ People Abroad

February 9, 2021 – Press Secretary Psaki Affirms Trans Rights are Human Rights

February 10, 2021 – Biden-Harris Administration Postpones Discriminatory Trump-Era HHS Rule Change

February 11, 2021 – Fair Housing Act Enforced to Protect LGBTQ People

February 19, 2021 – President Biden Encourages Passage of the Equality Act

February 23, 2021 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Support for Trans Veterans

— David Taffet