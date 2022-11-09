The U.S. has its first out lesbian governor. Democrat Maura Healey has defeated Trump-backed former state representative Geoff Diehl to become governor of Massachusetts, according to The Victory Fund.

“This isn’t the first time Maura’s faced down Trump and his cronies,” the Victory Fund email announcing her victory noted. “While Diehl was trying to sell Trump’s big lie to Massachusetts voters, Maura participated in over 100 cases against the Trump administration. She led the charge to defeat Trump’s Muslim ban and defeated cuts to food assistance programs, as well as prosecuted COVID-19 scammers.”

While Healey’s early declared victory makes her the country’s first lesbian governor, a Victory Fund email notes that Tina Kotek could join the list of lesbian governors later tonight if she wins in Oregon.