Larry the Fairy landed in Fair Park last Saturday, June 4, with the dynamic camera-crew duo of Tom and Suha Roma, to bring you all the fun and fabulosity of Dallas Pride’s 2022 Miller Lite Music Festival. All the sites and sounds plus interview galore — from the folks of Rainbow Round-Up in the Family Pride Zone to a ballroom battle at Teen Pride to chats with the legend Betty Neal and the icon Shangela.

Check it out!