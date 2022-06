From LGBTQ trivia to the history of Pride parades in Dallas to this year’s event, Regina Lyn and Larry the Fairy were at Fair Park on Sunday, June 5, to bring all the excitement to you in this segment of DVtv.

Thanks, of course, to Israel and Tom, backed up by Suha  and Tommy, for getting it all on film and to Israel for getting it edited and ready to roll.

Check out the fun!