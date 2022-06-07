At its first meeting in June on Tuesday, June 7, Dallas County commissioners voted to recognize Pride Month in Dallas County.

But Commissioner Theresa Daniel’s proclamation got a little too controversial for one commissioner and one of the gay man there to accept the resolution. More about that in Friday’s Dallas Voice.

Then on Wednesday, June 8, the Dallas City Council will consider a motion to add sign toppers to street signs near AIDS Services of Dallas properties honoring longtime CEO Don Maison.

The proposal has been brought to the council by Deputy Mayor Chad West and council members Omar Narvaez and Gay Donnell. He asked that members of the community speak in favor of the proposal. West said he expects the discussion to take place from 2-3:30 p.m.

Rules for signing up to speak are here (speakers must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday to speak virtually or in person):

https://dallascityhall.com/government/citysecretary/Pages/CCrules.aspx

— David Taffet