Dallas Police are investigating a drunk driving accident with fatality that occurred around 10:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 17, in the 4500 block of Avondale Avenue near Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Police say a driver was traveling along the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian, according to DFW Scanner. The 72-year-old female pedestrian was transported to Parkland Hospital by Highland Park rescue service where she was pronounced dead.

The driver has been arrested and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter. Names will be released after the driver is charged and next-of-kin are notified about the death.

— David Taffet