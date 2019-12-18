Coors Light is partnering with Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Andrews Distributing to encourage North Texas residents and visitors to “chill responsibly this New Year’s Eve.”

Coors Light Free Rides will be available on all DART buses, trains and paratransit services as well as on the Trinity Railway Express trips between EBJ Union Station to CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. through the end service on New Year’s Eve.

Diane Wagner, alcohol responsibility manager for Molson Coors Beverage Co., said that “Chill is embedded within the Coors Light brand” and that the company “focused on helping New Year’s Eve partygoers Chill Responsibly this year.”

She added, “Partnerships with local organizations, including DART and Andrews Distributing, enable us to reduce the amount of drunk driving that occurs within the communities [where] we operate.”

According to a press release from the company, MillerCoors Free Rides programs have provided more than 90,000 safe rides to residents of and visitors to the DFW Metroplex since the program began locally in 2015. The program has provided safe rides to more than 6.7 million people in 28 communities since it began in 1987.

Gary Thomas, president and executive director for Dallas Area Rapid Transit, said DART is “a safe and convenient option for getting around the North Texas area, and we’re proud to partner with Coors Light to further incentivize the community to ride for free on New Year’s Eve.

“We hope people will take advantage of the free service and leave the driving to us.”

And David Holt, executive vice president of Marketing for Andrews Distributing, said that the communities of North Texas are “near and dear to our hearts” and that helping keep people safe through the Coors Light Free Rides program “is always a point of pride for our company.” said David Holt, Andrews Distributing Executive Vice President of Marketing.

Look for New Year’s Eve schedules at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.

DART bus and rail service and the TRE will operate on a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve. Coors Light Free Rides begin on both at 6 p.m. until end of service. Final TRE trains will leave from EBJ Union Station to Fort Worth leave at 10:24 p.m. that night, and the final train from EBJ Union Station to the CentrePort/DFW Station leaves at 12:45 a.m. (Free rides are to CentrePort/DFW Station only.)

The final DART light rail schedule from the West End station downtown are: Red Line to Parker Road Station at 1:41 a.m.; Red Line to Westmoreland Station at 1:18 a.m.; Blue Line to Downtown Rowlett Station at 1:18 a.m.; Blue Line to UNT Dallas Station at 1:16 a.m.; Green Line to Buckner Station at 1:08 a.m.; Green Line to North Carrollton/Frankford Station at 1:26 a.m.; Orange Line to Parker Road Station at 12:24 a.m.; Orange Line to DFW Airport Station at 12:11 a.m. or use Green Line at 1:26 a.m. and transfer at Bachman Station to Orange Line at 1:45 a.m.; a final Dallas Streetcar leaves Union Station at 12:50 a.m. and Bishop Arts at 1:09 a.m.

The DART Police will have extra patrol units on duty to assist where needed, especially in downtown and around West End Station.

On New Year’s Day, DART bus and rail service will operate on a Sunday schedule, with additional Green Line service added between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Victory to Lawnview stations and additional Orange Line service added between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Parker Road to DFW Airport stations, to accommodate passengers traveling to the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Fair Park.

There will be no TRE service on New Year’s Day.