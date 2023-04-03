Just weeks after anti-drag queen legislation passed, Kelsea Ballerini performed with drag queens at the CMT Awards. Fortunately, the awards show was held in Austin, not Nashville. Fortunate because here in Texas performing in drag is completely legal — at least for now.

Performers included local favorite Kennedy Davenport.

Below is the video of the performance that’s actually illegal in Tennessee and some legislators would like to outlaw it here too. At least four bills are in committee that would restrict drag performances in Texas. No word on whether stations in Memphis, Nashville and other Tennessee markets blacked out the performance.

Ballerini opened the show with some choice comments on gun safety legislation as well following the murder of three children and three adults in a school in Nashville.

— David Taffet