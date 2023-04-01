Transgender patrons are no longer welcome at Bliss Adult Arcade & Theater Swingers Club, located at 9109 John W. Carpenter Freeway (at Regal Row) in Dallas, according to a paper sign posted on the business’ glass doors.

The sign, a photo of which was provided to Dallas Voice, reads: “No Transgender’s [sic] allowed in building or on property.” Added in small type in the lower right corner is “Per Johnny March 23, 2023”.

According to an employee who answered the phone at Bliss, the ban on trans customers was in place after the manager, who he identified as Curt, “was attacked by a group of them.”

The employee said that a group of about four transgender “attacked somebody else, and when Curt went to break it up, they attacked him. He even got bit.”

The employee on the phone also indicated that a group of transgender individuals also got into “a big fight” in the Bliss parking lot. But he did not indicate whether these were the same individuals who allegedly attacked the manager, or if the fight in the parking lot was a separate incident.

While the sign on the door indicates that no transgender customers are allowed in the business, the employee said that there “are of few of them” allowed in, based on prior approval by Bliss management.

— Tammye Nash