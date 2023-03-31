Voting is now open at DallasPride.org to choose grand marshals for the 2023 Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade happening Sunday, June4, in Fair Park.

Voting continues through 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, and results will be announced Friday, April 21.

Four grand marshals will be chosen this year, one from each category: LGBTQ Ally, Heterosexual Non-Transgender Male or Female; LGBTQ Female-Identifying; LGBTQ Gender Non-binary, Non-Conforming; and LGBTQ Male-Identifying. The community can choose between two nominees — narrowed down from all those nominated by the community over the past several weeks — in each category.

The nominees are: for LGBTQ Ally Felissa Rose and Liz Dyer; for LGBTQ Female-Identifying Ronnie Shu and Yavia Gibson; for LGBTQ Gender Non-Binary/Non-Conforming Timothy Sherwood (aka Kylee O’Hara Fatale) and Yadi Martinez Reyna; and for LGBTQ Male-Identifying Ashton Hammer and Al Farb.

You can read about each nominee’s background at DallasPride.org.