Hello hello, Dallas Voice fans! March is starting, and many of us are loving this weather. With better weather, we are seeing more and more people taking their pups outside, which is excellent. But it also means we are going to see a higher exposure to parasites in the environment.

I will be focusing this Woof column on intestinal parasites, but please be aware that there are more than just intestinal parasites out there that could affect our cats and dogs.

I want to start by addressing some myths about intestinal parasites. First of all, not all of them look like spaghetti. In fact, there are some types of intestinal parasites that are microscopic, meaning you would never even see them in your pet’s poop. And these types are fairly commonly seen in the DFW metroplex.

In addition, the spaghetti-looking intestinal parasites are microscopic when they are babies, and you may never catch them with your naked eye.

Another common myth is that if a pet is strictly indoors, they will not be exposed to intestinal parasites, so families with inside-only pets do not need to worry about these critters. But in the years I have been practicing as a doctor, I have seen plenty of strictly indoor pups and kitties that have acquired intestinal parasites. This exposure can happen in different ways, including, human family members bringing home microscopic eggs on our shoes and in routine daily walks (even if the walking areas seem clean and/or your pets are not exposed to other animals).

Both dogs and cats can be affected by the most common intestinal parasites — those spaghetti-looking worms that we typically think of are usually roundworms or hookworms. These are transmitted through the ingestion of microscopic eggs found within stools or in contaminated areas, or when our babies step on stool traces that may have the eggs and then lick their paws.

Many of these microscopic eggs can live in the environment for weeks or even months.

Another common intestinal parasite seen in Texas is the tapeworm, which is transmitted through the ingestion of a flea infected with a microscopic stage of the tapeworm parasite. We usually see segments (proglottids) of the adult worms in our pets’ stools or around our pets’ anuses and they look like grains of rice.

Sometimes with tapeworms you may also catch your pet — especially dogs — “scooting” or dragging their behind. But this can also be related to a different condition, like anal sac (gland) issues or allergies, among others.

Some intestinal parasites that can only be found as microscopic parasites and not actual worms are giardia and coccidia. These parasites, which are common in DFW, are also usually transmitted through exposure to contaminated stools or areas where stools are present, including water sources contaminated with giardia.

These parasites can be very difficult to get rid of, and they can linger around in the environment for quite some time. So prevention and routine testing are very important.

Intestinal parasites can cause diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss and anemia and can even lead to life threatening scenarios. It is important to note that pets with completely normal stools can still have intestinal parasites and also that soft stools or diarrhea are seen with many other diseases or conditions that are unrelated to intestinal parasites.

In order to test for most intestinal parasites, a basic fecal analysis performed by your veterinarian is necessary. Sometimes a more advanced fecal test may be recommended, based on the situation.

I recommend performing at least one annual fecal exam if exposure to the environment is minimal or testing at least every six months if there is higher exposure to the environment or potential sources of intestinal parasites.

If you see any worms on your pet’s stools, please take a picture of the worm and share it with your doctor’s office, or even bring the worm itself to your hospital so that you can show it to your veterinary healthcare team.

I always recommend that every parent always bring a fresh stool sample to every appointment, in case such a test is needed. Your doctor may also recommend blood work if there is suspicion of significant intestinal parasite damage, and other tests to further assess your kiddo’s health might be recommended as well.

But these should be discussed with your doctor.

Most common intestinal parasites can be addressed with specific dewormers and strict environmental control/hygiene. But sometimes some pets need more advanced treatments, based on their overall health situation.

Also, if you suspect or know that your baby has intestinal parasites, avoid going to common areas where other animals go to avoid exposing other pets to these parasites.

More important than treating parasites is preventing them in the first place. In order to minimize exposure and transmission, environmental control is vital. I recommend always picking up your baby’s stools right after they go to the bathroom to avoid leaving these parasitic critters in the environment. Basic hygiene at home is important, and also consider wiping your pup’s paws after a walk, as this may help remove stool traces.

Another important fact is that many of these parasites can be transmitted to humans, so please consult with your vet to see what precautions may be needed with certain parasites or consult with your physician if you believe you may have been exposed.

Thank you, Woof readers, for supporting my column, and I hope this information may be useful for all pet parents out there. Happy month of March and abrazos!

