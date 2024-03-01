Introducing Bentley, the 6 1/2-year-old boxer mix who’s ready to steal your heart. This 60-pound bundle of joy is waiting to bring endless love into your life. Bentley has a short, shiny brindle coat, and one of his standout qualities is his love for socializing, whether with humans or his furry friends. Bentley loves to shower his humans with attention, so if you’re seeking a loyal and loving canine companion, Bentley is the one for you.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Bentley has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is waiting for his new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. SPCA is offering $17 adoptions for all adult dogs weighing 50 pounds or more through Saturday, March 17. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.