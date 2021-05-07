Managing arthritis in pets

Hello, lovely people! Thank you, as usual, for reading my Woof column. It is hard to believe that it is already May, but at least we are enjoying better weather, and we also have a chance to discuss a very common and important disease: May is Arthritis Awareness Month, so let’s dive right into that topic.

The word “arthritis” means inflammation of a joint, and it refers to a group of different types of joint inflammatory processes. We will focus on the most common type of arthritis: osteoarthritis.

This is a painful and progressive disease, which means that it only gets worse as time goes by. While it is by far more common in our more mature dogs and cats, it can be seen at any age and with all breeds. Osteoarthritis is typically associated with normal wear and tear on joints as an animal ages, but it can also be incited by injury to a joint or by genetic diseases or anatomical issues.

Sadly, there is no cure for this disease. On top of that, animals are naturally inclined to hide pain, so it can be challenging to identify symptoms associated with osteoarthritis.

The most common symptoms of clinical signs seen with this disease are slowing down and stiffness on the affected limbs. You can also see that your baby may stand up slower than usual and may have issues with stairs or jumping. With our more mature babies, you can see muscle wasting (especially with the back legs) because they tend to use the legs less than they used to.

If they are overweight or obese, that tends to exacerbate these symptoms even more and/or lead to osteoarthritis faster than with babies at a healthy weight.

Osteoarthritis is ideally diagnosed with radiographs, but a full and thorough history is very important along with a physical exam. There are some diseases that may look like arthritis, which is why it is important to consult with your veterinarian and have your baby thoroughly examined.

Even though there is no cure for osteoarthritis, it can be managed. The goal is to provide as much relief as possible to allow our babies to have a good quality of life. As part of their arthritis management, an ideal weight is vital. That means exercise will be important, but avoid strenuous exercise, as this can worsen their mobility and even hurt them.

Feeding healthy treats like baby carrots, green beans and apples along with a senior diet that helps with joint health can be beneficial. In fact, we even have prescription diets that are made to help our babies with joint support

There are some excellent dog and cat joint supplements available, and, of course, certain brands are much better than others. There are also some CBD products that are specifically made for pets and the management of arthritis. However, please be careful with choosing the right CBD product, as most brands out there are not effective. Your veterinarian can help you choose the right CBD brand, as well as food and joint supplement brands!

I would also recommend orthopedic beds instead of regular beds, and whenever, possible or needed, consider providing ramps to help your babies at home.

Considering the more medical aspect of things, the most common approach to osteoarthritis management is prescribed anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs). These are usually given as needed, but some babies need to take them daily in order to be comfortable. Other medications that may be recommended by your veterinarian include pain control meds or muscle relaxants, but these are recommended on a case-by-case scenario.

Another option that your veterinarian may suggest for doggy parents is injections to support joint health, which are typically well processed by most dogs and typically provide amazing benefits. Lastly, you may also want to consider veterinary acupuncture and cold laser therapy. These are “newer” modalities used in veterinary medicine, and they seem to be very promising and well accepted by both pets and parents.

I am a fan of “less is more,” and a good conversation with your veterinarian will be important to find the best medical approach, as usually a combination of different options is recommended for osteoarthritis management.

I truly hope this column provides positive insight on a very important subject, and that it does not lead anyone to feel sad or depressed. No one likes seeing their babies age or slow down, but there are ways to help them, and my goal is to help you find those ways and provide your babies with the best quality of life they can have. Big abrazos for everyone and stay safe!

