Meet Blue Eye, a 3-year-old hound/terrier mix who lives for sunny days in the yard with her best doggie friends. Like her name suggests, she has stunning bi-colored eyes – one blue and one brown, and a beautiful merle coat. Seized in a hoarding case in February 2020, Blue Eye didn’t know much about humans, let alone that they could be trusted. She’s still pretty shy around new people, but she’s head over heels for the SPCA of Texas’ behavior team, who have been earning her love and trust with lots of tasty treat and fun trips to the play yards. Blue Eye will let you into her space with the help of a yummy snack, but her true personality comes to light when she’s around her doggie buddies. Blue Eye feels so much more relaxed and happy when she has a canine companion around. She’ll need a home with at least one other dog, preferably a playful and confident one who will play chase with her, show her the ropes of being a house dog and, most importantly, that her human family is there to love her and keep her safe. Blue Eye is available for a trial adoption so you can see if she fits into your home. To request an appointment to meet Blue Eye, please visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to submit an inquiry.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.