Senior Cpl. Alison Brockford, who served as an LGBTQ police liaison in the community affairs office, “was terminated for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and engaging in adverse conduct when she was arrested for driving while intoxicated,” according to a statement from the Dallas Police. Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired Brockford during a disciplinary hearing.

The DUI charge is pending.

Brockford had been on the police force since Sept. 2012. She was arrested at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 and placed on leave. She can appeal her firing.

— David Taffet