In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Sanctuary and Educational Center, located out in Wylie, east of Dallas, is the new home of five big cats that were once residents at The Secret Garden of Siegfried & Roy in Las Vegas.

The Mirage Las Vegas announced back on July 3 that In-Sync had been chosen as the new home of 9-year-old male white lions Madiba and Timba-Masai, 14-year-old melanistic (aka black) leopard Shadow 19-year-old spotted leopards and Neruda and Ibasa. In-Sync confirmed the news in a newsletter today (Wednesday, July 12).

In-Sync officials said their highly-skilled transport team two white lions and three leopards to the sanctuary in May. Then at the end of June, the transport team returned to Vegas to transport the remaining S&R big cats to the WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills, Ore.

“In-Sync Exotics was selected to adopt these big cats and become their new forever home because of the unparalleled In-Sync team, long-standing experience with similar exotic cats and extensive facility,” the In-Sync newsletter said. “The selection to not only adopt the animals but also lead the transports were based on In-Sync’s international reputation for transporting and relocating large exotic cats as they transition to a new facility.”

Vicky Keahey, founder and executive director of In-Sync Exotics, said, “We are honored to have been selected to care for these amazing animals for the rest of their lives. We look forward to providing them the highest level of care with the utmost respect for their well-being that we pride ourselves in giving our 75 other exotic cats who live with us at In-Sync Exotics.”

Keahey said that as the S&R cats are acclimating to their new home, visitors are being asked not to spend too much time gathered near their enclosures.

In-Sync Exotics is a USDA licensed sanctuary and is permitted by the state of Texas, accredited by the American Sanctuary Association and verified by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The sanctuary is also a member of Tigers in America.

In-Sync has received numerous awards for outstanding animal and vet care, including GFAS “Outstanding Wildlife Sanctuary of the Year” in 2020 11 “Best in DFW” awards in 2021 and 2022. The sanctuary continues to receive a “Platinum Transparency Rating” from GuideStar.org and a “Top-Rated” rating from GreatNonprofits.org.

— Tammye Nash