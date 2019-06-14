Photos taken from the rooftop of the Canvas hotel in The Cedars on Thursday, June 13 by David Taffet for Dallas Voice:
The Lorenzo Hotel lit up for Pride.
The Kay Bailey Hutchison lit up for Pride. Thank you Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano for the irony.
Reunion Tower lit up for Pride. Trivia: Wie-da-Mark, a gay-owned company installed the colored LED lighting on the tower.
Reflection from the Omni Hotel on BofA Tower.
The Omni Hotel lit up for Pride.
More of the Lorenzo Hotel’s Pride light show.
— David Taffet