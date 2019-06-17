You heard the song last Thursday, now watch the video! Taylor Swift today released the video for her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” and it’s everything she promised it would be.

The lyrics take a big swing at all the homophobes and transphobes and other haters while very pointedly supporting the LGBTQ community and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). And now the video — co-executive produced by Taylor and DFW boy Todrick Hall — is crammed chock full of LGBTQ celebrities and celebrity allies, including Todrick and another famous DFW face, A’keria Davenport, one of the top four queens in the just-finished Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Watch it for yourself below and see how many of the celebrities you can count/name, and be extra sure to stay for the closing credits, so you can read Taylor’s Pride Month message: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

—Tammye Nash