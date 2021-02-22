Following the winter storm and freeze in Texas, contractor fraud could spike, which results in slower recovery for homeowners and business owners.

Contractor fraud is a multi-billion-dollar industry, one in which we all pay through higher insurance costs.

After disasters, insurance fraudsters swoop in and take advantage of people who just lost their homes and want to put their lives back together. Instead, these criminals take the money of unsuspecting victims and do shoddy work, if any at all. Homeowners pay out thousands to tens of thousands of dollars and get no closer to getting their lives and homes back.

To report fraud, call 800-TEL-NICB. More info on the following short video: