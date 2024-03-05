The LGBTQ+ streaming platform OUTtv announced today that today, March 5, is the premiere date for season two of Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition. The docu-series directed by Adrienne Gruben, who returns from the first season, goes behind the scenes of drag queens Alaska Thunderfuck and Lola LeCroix’s Drag Queen Of The Year contest.

The show follows the two as they put together their annual drag pageant to crown the Drag Queen Of The Year. This year’s tech crew is more equipped to capture the drama and chaos in putting together the drag pageant of the year.

Contestants include Tony Soto, Charles Galin, Snaxx, Abigail Beverly Hillz, Skynsuit, Nicki Jizz, Abhijeet and Beatrix Bella Rouge.

This season’s guest stars will feature Meatball, DVVSK, Sabbyiana, Tito Soto and Pseuda. Last year’s winner will be on hand to crown her successor, and to give the children a taste of what got her the title. A panel of celebrity judges, all of them either drag artists or drag enthusiasts, will work to name this year’s Drag Queen of the Year.

The clip below also shows an appearance by Drag Race alum Detox that’s hard to tell if she’s competing or just among the featured guests. It’s like two/thirds of a RoLaskaTox reunion.

“We’re so glad there were cameras rolling behind the scenes of the latest Drag Queen of the Year Pageant. The drama, the stress, the nonsense — with this series everyone gets to be a part of it all,” the two queens stated in Tuesday’s announcement. “Ultimately, we’re telling the stories of eight intrepid and inspiring Drag artists, amplifying their voices and sharing their unique magic with the world.”

The show was filmed in front of a live Hollywood audience. The series runs for six episodes and will be available OUTtv Apple TV Channel, the OUTtv Roku Channel and OUTtv.com.

Watch the preview clip below:



–Rich Lopez